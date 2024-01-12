CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 2020, the Queen of Tarts opened in DuBois. Now just a few years later, the business is expanding and moving locations.

The Queen of Tarts is a bakery that serves a variety of tasty treats, tarts, and half-pound cookies. Owner Lauren Johnson opened the shop after buying a $10 tart pan on Amazon.

Johnson started creating tarts as a fun way to pass the time. She started giving them away to friends and family. Before she knew it, it turned into a passion to start a business. That’s when the “Queen of Tarts” bakery was born.

Now just a few years later, she is moving shop and opening at a new location.

“We wanted a place for people to be able to sit down and kind of enjoy their treats,” Johnson said.

The new shop is located at 8 E. Long Avenue in downtown DuBois. The new space provides a bigger working area as well as a dining area and overall much more room.



Photo courtesy of SLY Photography

“Now to be able to have people come in, sit down and have a hot drink, enjoy pastry, we have actual display cases now. We are focusing on the customer experience by creating an atmosphere where people are going to want to come hang out with their friends or bring a book or a laptop,” Johnson said.

With the new space, Johnson will have more staff members and a core menu. She is also hoping to host more pop-up events throughout the year.

The grand opening for the new Queen of Tarts location will be on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I think I’m most excited to actually be able to come and see the space because of the esthetic and kind of creating an environment that people want to come into. It was very inspiring for me,” Johnson said.

The Queen of Tarts is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.