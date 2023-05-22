DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Concerned citizens filled the city council chambers Monday evening at the DuBois City Council meeting, as they raised concerns over what is being done with their tax dollars.

Most of the concerns stem from the situation regarding alleged stolen money. Former City Manager John Herm Suplizio is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking more than $600,000 from the city.

“We have such a high level of corruption in our city right now and it is from the top down,” DuBois resident Jennifer Jackson said. “I think this just needs cleaned up. We need the truth and I think the taxpayers of DuBois would like some truth every once in a while.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jackson asked if there was any more information about where the $93,000 that was brought to the last city council meeting came from. In a statement last week the Dubois Area United Way said that the money was in their building, but that it was not theirs.

“Their defense for Mr. Suplizio is that money was kept there, along with community fund money and community days money,” City Solicitor Toni Cherry said.

Jackson also brought up an executive session that was called by the council last Saturday morning.

“But in that executive session was also Herm Suplizio’s defense attorney,” Jackson added. “I’m just wondering why he would be in there and wondering now if we’re going to get billed for his attorney also.”

“The defense attorneys want to have control over statements that are being made and they intend to use that as their defense at trial,” Cherry said. “So that’s why he was here.”

DuBois resident Ronald Trazyna did his research before the meeting and brought into question a land deal in 2018. He says that Suplizio and the council agreed to buy 26 acres of land to protect the city’s watershed.

Trazyna claims that the city only ever purchased 7.7 acres of the land, splitting it into three parcels that were sold and that the owners never agreed to divide the land into separate parcels.

“Another interesting fact is, that the GPA Group LLC, turned around and sold parcel three. Ten acres on July 2, 2019, to John Suplizio for one dollar consideration,” Trazyna added.

Cherry says that the property was being marketed by a realtor and that the sale was carried out by the former owner of the farm’s lawyer.

“Our concern was to make sure that we protected the watershed from vehicles that might enter to the back of the watershed with that road,” Cherry said.

Council members say that the forensic financial analysis of all of the city’s accounts will begin on June 5. The process could take up to a year to complete.