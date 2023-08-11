BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home in Blair Township was saved by the quick actions of the homeowner after their vehicle caught fire in the garage.

The call to 911 came in around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in the Penn Farms area of Blair Township.

Photo: Phoenix Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 10

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department responded to find the homeowner was able to get the vehicle out of the attached garage, ultimately saving the house from the fire.

Phoenix Fire told WTAJ that there were no injuries.

Although acting fast to save the home, there was still some damage done to the exterior.