ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A railcar fire has left a section of Chestnut Avenue closed near UPMC Altoona Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire inside the building at Union Tank Car Company. You’re asked to avoid the area of Chestnut Avenue and 4th Street.

Chestnut Avenue is currently closed while crews have hoses stretched across the roadway.

