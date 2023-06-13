SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Somerset County are being alerted of upcoming railroad crossing closures in the area.

According to CSX Railroad, a railroad crossing on Route 3047 2nd Street in Ursina, PA and at Draketown Road on Route 3003 in Confluence, PA will be closed starting Monday, June 19. Both closures are for maintenance of the crossings and are expected to reopen on June 23 and June 24.

CSX noted the length of the closures will be dependent on track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.

The roads will be closed at the railroad crossings and traffic will be detoured.