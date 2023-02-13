PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers in Philipsburg that they may run into delays next week because of railroad crossing work.

Crews from R.J. Corman Railroad will be working on the railroad crossing near McDonald’s on Route 322 from Feb. 15 till Feb. 24, according to a PennDOT news release.

Work on the railroad includes directional boring and installation of foundations for new warning devices. Then on March, 1 crews will return to install signals. All work depends on the weather.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers who will be using an alternating pattern. PennDOT urges drivers to anticipate running into delays.

Drivers can also use 511PA to check out roadway conditions and get alerts about traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, get access to traffic cameras and more.