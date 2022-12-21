ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just in time for the holidays, the Railroaders Memorial Museum is offering limited behind-the-scenes roundhouse tours.

Visitors can get a close look at the spirit of Altoona’s restoration shop and locomotive K-4s.

The tours will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Each tour lasts about a half hour.

Museum Executive Director Joe Defrancesco said they thought the tours would be a great opportunity since people are traveling for the holidays and to show people a unique side of Altoona.

“It’s a favorite pastime to have a train set around the Christmas tree, so instead of seeing something in miniature that we all love, you can come out here and see the real deal,” Defrancesco said.

If you’d like to go on one of these behind-the-scene tours, you can book a spot over at railroadcity.org.