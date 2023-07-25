BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona area organizations are hoping to receive funding for renovations through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to help visitors better enjoy the facilities.

The funding will be made possible through an agreement between the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, the Railroaders Heritage Corporation and Blair County.

Railroaders Memorial Museum Executive Director Joseph DeFrancesco said that the museum hopes to receive over $500,000 in funding for a variety of uses.

“Right now we are in the business plan development, and we are looking at a deadline for later this fall so work can start any time next spring or possibly next summer,” DeFrancesco said. “It’s a long process, but it’s a good process to help achieve long-term goals.”

A portion of the $500,000 would go to the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum for renovations. The Horshoe Curve Museum is hoping to get a new roof and remove overgrown trees in the area with the funding,

Planned renovations include finishing the Railroaders Memorial Museum’s roundhouse theater, and adding a roof and removing overgrown trees at the Horseshoe Curve Museum.

DeFrancesco said that a portion of the funding will go specifically toward completing three unfinished stalls in the roundhouse so the space can be utilized and programmed.

Blair County Manager Rachel Prosser that the two museums would like to offer educational opportunities and expand restoration capabilities with the money.

“This will allow for more foot traffic more experiences that not only the community will be able to have, but also STEM research for students, and to do the engineering as well,” Prosser said.

Prosser said that the museums should have office space and classroom space available for the Penn State Engineering Railroad Program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Commissioners are scheduled to meet on Thursday, July 27, for a vote on the funding.