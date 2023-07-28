ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 80 craft brews are going to be at this year’s Rails & Ales event in Altoona.

The event is set for Saturday, August 19 at the Heritage Plaza from 3 – 6 p.m. It’s a rain-or-shine event and there is plenty of food, music and of course, beer for people to enjoy. The event supports the Altoona Community Theatre.

Tickets are already on sale and they cost $35 for ordering in advance. You can also get your ticket for the day off for $40. You can also order VIP for $60, these are advance only. VIP tickets include an extra hour of tasting from 2 – 3 p.m. and the chance to taste the brews from the home brewers, exclusive brews from the brewers, and appetizers catered by the US Hotel. You’ll also get a Rails & Ales event t-shirt!

If you don’t plan to drink or if you’re the designated driver then you can get a specific ticket. Designated driver tickets are $15. With this you can enjoy all the music and fun but without any of the booze.

With all things beer and brew related the event is only for those 21+ and you will need to show proof of ID to get in. You can order tickets for the event here.

If you’re interested there will also be a Homebrew Contest that you can enter. A panel of local judges will select a winner from each of the following categories:

IPA

Ale

Lager

Dark (Stout, Porter)

Specialty (Cider, Fruit)

The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. and the “best of” for each category will be awarded a medal. The “Best Overall Brew” will win a $100 cash prize. “People’s Choice” will also receive $100. More information about the Homebrew Contest and how you can enter can be found here.

Here’s what brewers, distributors, distilleries and wineries will be at the event:

Brewers:

Distributors:

Winery:

Bella Terra Vineyards, Bedford

Groundhog Winery, Punxsutawney

Oak Spring Winery, Altoona

Distillery:

Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, Mercersburg

Food trucks, live music and more will be at the event for all to enjoy. More information can be found here.