STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College.

The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and games for kids to play with.

Admission is free and the event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen Street in downtown State College.

There will also be a raffle with prizes that will support the Centre County homeless shelter.