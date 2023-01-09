CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Ramey fire company and Houtzdale fire company joined together for a breakfast to discuss the integration of the two companies while also building camaraderie.

When talking to the president of the Ramey fire department the biggest issue is numbers. Not only does it affect responses but it also has an impact on various fire company events.

“It showed everybody the support and I think it showed the community people that might be somewhat questionable whether or not something like this.. you know.. this whole thing community is like why are they doing this, well we want to work together to help serve the community,” Doug Zazworsky, President of Ramey Fire Company said.

The two fire companies have identified a need to join both equipment and human resource needs to establish a more effective fire response and prevention system.

The companies are working together to create a better strategy for handling the communities needs. This means that the stations will be cross staffing when they are needed.

With dwindling volunteerism, stagnant income sources, and ever-growing inflation, Ramey and Houtzdale joining forces will provide adequate fire service to protect their communities.