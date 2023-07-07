HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Raystown Lake has announced that Tatman Run Beach is closed until further notice.

A high level of E. coli bacteria was found in a recent water sample taken from the swimming area, according to a post from the Raystown Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The beach will reopen when results are cleared for public access and the bacteria level is back within the “safe” range for swimming.

The boat launch and picnic shelter will remain open, and the area will still be open for day use (not swimming).

The levels of bacteria fluctuate daily in bodies of fresh water like Raystown Lake (depending on precipitation, inflow, presence of humans & waterfowl, etc.) and can vary greatly from place to place in the same body of water.

It is a common misconception that if one area on a lake has elevated bacteria levels, then the whole lake is unsafe. Generally speaking, bacterial contamination originates from conditions on or near the shore, and levels are usually lower further away from shore, according to the Raystown Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They do not know the exact source causing the high E. coli levels at Tatman currently but suspect that it could be a result of fecal matter from geese in the nearby area (which is why you may see Rangers scaring them away from the shorelines).

Safety inspections and water tests are conducted weekly at both Seven Points Beach and Tatman Run Beach for the safety of visitors.

You should always use caution when swimming around any area of the lake and wear a life jacket.

For further information please contact the Ranger Office at 814-658-3405 ex. 0.