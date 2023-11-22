HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Raystown Lake has announced that a popular trail system will be closing for the season.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake run through acres of public land which is all open to hunters. The entire trail system will be closed to all bicycle and other non-foot traffic during the Pennsylvania deer rifle season, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 9.

If you plan to use the trails outside the rifle season you are recommended to wear bright orange to make sure you’re always visible to hunters.

Here are some other tips if you plan to be out in the woods during hunting season:

Whether it be a flashlight, headlight or something else. Make sure that you activate some sort of light after dusk and before dawn.

Know your surrounding. Depending on weather you’ll need to know the trails and make sure that you don’t get lost.

If you’re walking or hiking with an animal make sure they are also wearing fluorescent colors.

Be heard. If you hear hunters in the area, or hear shots, speak up. A loud “Hikers on the Trail!” will make everyone aware of your presence.

Hike where hunters aren’t allowed. Public land is often flooded with hunters during the hunting season so it may be better to substitute a hike with a walk around the block.

USACE will also be closing Raystown’s Mountain Bike Skills Park in Seven Points for the winter. It will close on Friday, Nov. 24. The scheduled closure helps maintain the park’s tread for future accessible and safe use and also provides time to conduct maintenance repairs, as needed.

The Skills Park will reopen in April 2024 (depending on weather conditions).