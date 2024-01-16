HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Raystown Lake will be seeing some changes this year as they incorporate new fishing tournament safety measures ahead of 2024 season.

In an effort to increase visitor safety, minimize traffic congestion and provide safe access for emergency vehicles at boat ramps during peak recreation season at Raystown Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are requesting that fishing tournament directors schedule the start and end times of their tournaments outside of peak capacity weekend hours.

Those hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, between Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends, when first-come, first-served boating traffic is heaviest. For example, a tournament could begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., or begin at 4 p.m. and end at 1 a.m., or begin at 1 a.m. and end at 9 a.m., etc.

Tournament directors wishing to schedule their activities, such as launch times, weigh-in’s, and prize distribution, during peak capacity hours are requested to follow the established safety measures that will assist in mitigating the impact of their event on other lake users who will be accessing the same areas.

Project staff will continue to evaluate permit applications on a case-by-case basis and will contact tournament directors to discuss alternative scheduling options.

Tournament directors wishing to schedule their activities, such as launch times, weigh-in`s, and prize distribution, during peak capacity hours are requested to follow the established safety measures that will assist in mitigating the impact of their event on other lake users who will be accessing the same areas.

The 2024 tournament season will serve as an evaluation period to allow project staff and tournament directors an opportunity to evaluate and refine existing procedures in the future.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Project staff will continue to evaluate permit applications on a case-by-case basis and will contact tournament directors to discuss alternative scheduling options. Tournament directors may be asked to meet special conditions for tournaments that cannot be scheduled outside of peak capacity times.