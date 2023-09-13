HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you ever wanted to take a look at the inside of Raystown Lakes dam? Well, now you can!

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting the public to celebrate Raystown Lake’s 50th anniversary with a rare look inside the Raystown Dam. Guided tours will include access to the spillway and interior galleries, accompanied by Park Ranger presentations about lake history, facility operations and local heritage.

Tours are free and open to the public and will occur throughout October. The one-hour tours will depart from the pagoda overlook at the dam beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Additional tour times may be added at a future date.

Persons wishing to take a tour of the Raystown Dam are required to pre-register for the event. You can pre-register and find more information here. Tour space is limited to 15 persons per tour. Walk-up tours will not be available due to the limited size of the facilities.

Participants are asked to arrive and check-in at least 15 minutes before departure. All participants must provide government-issued photo identification (driver’s license, passport, school ID, etc.). Visitors aged 15 and younger are not required to have identification but must be accompanied on the tour by an adult (18 years or older).

Visitors must be able to negotiate over 120 stairs and walk upwards of 300 yards to attend the tours. Children of any walking age are permitted, but visitors may not carry children on the tour for safety reasons.

Cameras, cell phones, handbags, backpacks, briefcases, etc. will not be permitted on the tour, and storage of these items will not be provided. Photography and video recording are strictly prohibited inside the dam facilities.