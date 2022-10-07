HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has begun a controlled lake drawdown.

Current projections estimate that the lake will reach the first target elevation of 783 (a 3 – foot drop from summer pool) on or before Saturday, Oct. 15. The lake will remain at this elevation until at least Friday, Nov. 11. At that point the lake will be incrementally lowered to the second target elevation (a 8-foot drop from summer pool) by approximately November 30, 2022.

These projections are based on little to no rainfall in the coming months and therefore subject to change based on fluctuating inflow levels.

Although USACE performed a drawdown in 2021 and will be drawing the lake down again year, it is important to note that drawdowns are not an annual activity.

Lowering the lake level allows USACE and other partnering agencies, such as the PA Fish and Boat Commission, the Friends of Raystown Lake, and concessionaire-operated marinas to complete important projects in areas that are typically underwater and/or inaccessible.

After the 8-foot target drawdown level has been reached, it is anticipated that the lake will remain at that elevation throughout December. After improvement projects and other work has been completed, the lake elevation will return to the summer pool through natural runoff.

The rate at which the lake level will rise and the date that the lake will return to the summer pool is contingent on precipitation.

Visitors should anticipate closures after November 11, at some Raystown Lake facilities due to maintenance and/or unsafe launching conditions caused by low-water levels, including Seven Points, Aitch, Tatman Run, and Weaver Falls Boat Launches.

Snyder’s Run, James Creek and Shy Beaver Boat Launches are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the drawdown.