ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – An Altoona man is in custody after local law enforcement said he taped a razor blade to the railing of a church.

Benjamin Brower, Jr., age 30, was arrested after he allegedly taped a 3-inch razor blade, the sharp side facing up, to the handrail leading up the steps to the front door of the Salvation Army Church on 6th Avenue in Altoona on Sunday afternoon.

Benjamin Brower, Jr., age 30, of Altoona. Image provided by Blair County Prison.

According to a criminal complaint Brower walked onto the property of the church wearing red shorts and an open vest displaying a large red tattooed swastika on his chest and placed a green camouflage backpack on the front steps. He then began to retrieve items from inside the bag including a wrench, tape and a wooden gun stock before allegedly taping the razor blade to the handrail.

A pastor at Salvation Army Church discovered the razor blade via surveillance video and removed it before anyone was injured.

Brower was arraigned Wednesday and taken to the Blair County Prison where he is being held on $10,000 bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, institutional vandalism at a place of worship and recklessly endangering another person.