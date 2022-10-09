ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Shaffer Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop hosted an RC Car racing event to benefit the Brian Morden Foundation Saturday in Altoona.

Hobbyists came to race their cars and raise money in remembrance of Ty Mowery, who passed away earlier this year after his battle with cancer. Ty and his family were frequent visitors of the shop as he loved RC car racing.

“We’re really grateful that all these sponsors and everybody helped come out and contribute to this event in memory of Ty,” Ty’s father, Brian Mowery, said. “We’re looking for a large crowd today with the hopes of helping a lot of other kids in the area.”

Several sponsors and businesses from around the community donated baskets to be raffled off as well as gift certificates for drawings.