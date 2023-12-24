(WTAJ) — In 2023, WTAJ celebrated its 70th Anniversary by supporting local non-profits across our region. These groups and organizations are helping make a difference in their communities but they too need support to fulfill their missions.

Here’s a recap of all the non-profits we highlighted this year and how you can help:

FEBRUARY:

The American Heart Association raised awareness for heart health with its National Wear Red Day. Members and volunteers with Blair Go Red for Women later held an event and fashion show in May to help fight heart disease and stroke in women.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of all Americans, and that includes women. It claims the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined. However, many women are still unaware that heart disease is their biggest health threat.

To learn how you can donate or volunteer, visit the American Heart Association Go Red for Women website.

MARCH:

Discovery Space is a non-profit science center that is designed to provide engaging experiences with science and technology and to spark curiosity and creativity.

WTAJ highlighted some of the extraordinary programs they offer and showcased how you can donate and contribute. The center has over 45 exhibits and they encourage kids to play, explore and experiment.

To support Discovery Space, you can donate by mail or online or by sponsoring Summer STEM Camps.

APRIL:

The Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run set a new record in April for money raised for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Around 2,800 participants helped to raise more than $445,000 as they ran outside of Beaver Stadium. The run also honored the life and legacy of former Penn State and NFL running back Franco Harris.

To donate, volunteer or sponsor an event, visit the Special Olympics Pennsylvania website.

WTAJ showcased the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund (CPSF), a 501c3 organization that helps balance private and public school education programs.

CPSF specializes in the educational improvement tax credit program through businesses and individual donations. This gives you a way to donate your state taxes to a tuition-based school of your choice in Pennsylvania.

To learn how you can make a tax contribution, visit the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund website.

MAY:

The DuBois Area Honor Guard has a mission to make sure no veteran is forgotten. WTAJ spoke to members of the honor guard who give military honors to honorably discharged veterans.

At veterans’ funerals, the honor guard performs a three-volley salute by firing three volleys over the casket. This is one of the highest honors to give a deceased military veteran.

The honor guard also attends community events and helps veterans’ families in hard times. To make a donation, send it to the DuBois Area Honor Guard, P.O. Box 907, DuBois, PA 1580.

JUNE:

WTAJ participated in Nexstar‘s Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday, June 16 by volunteering at the Bedford County Humane Society (BCHS).

The humane society is a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. Throughout the day, WTAJ employees helped with many different tasks such as painting walls and tables, cleaning, organizing closets, weed eating, raking shale, fixing chain link fencing and taking some dogs for a walk.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter or making monetary or supply donations can learn more by visiting the Bedford County Humane Society website.

Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County provides life-changing housing support to families in need. WTAJ highlighted some of the life-changing work they do for the community.

The organization works daily to provide safe, affordable housing to low-income Bedford families. They also engage with partner families to build their new homes through “sweat equity,” which means each family helps in the construction and related efforts.

Those wishing to support Habitat for Humanity can learn how to donate or volunteer by visiting the organization’s website.

JULY:

The American Red Cross held its largest blood drive in Blair County by collecting over 180 units of blood.

WTAJ and Seven Mountains Media sponsored the event that was held at the Altoona Area Junior High School Fieldhouse. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Those who donate can help save a life in just one hour.

To learn how you can donate blood, visit the American Red Cross Blood Services website.

HoopsFest 2023 saw basketball tournaments take over Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona.

The tournaments consisted of three and four-player teams competing in thirty different age divisions. The events benefit multiple youth and community organizations such as Joshua House, Arrows Christian Academy, and Center City Church City Blessings – Park Revitalization.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or become a sponsor for HoopsFest can learn how by visiting the HoopsFest website.

SEPTEMBER:

Burgi’s Low Life Ride annual charity event on Sept. 3 brought together a group of motorcycle riders to help raise money for area children with serious medical conditions.

WTAJ highlighted the ride and how others could support their cause. The four-day celebration saw live music, food, drinks and a group ride to help raise money for three children.

Since 2003, the group raised $550,000 for 35 children as well as two local organizations. Stay tuned to Burgi’s Low Life Riders Facebook page for information on 2024’s ride.

The Cambria County Regional Firefighters Training Academy provides first-responder training so firefighters are ready for when they are needed in emergencies.

WTAJ spoke with representatives from the non-profit to showcase the work they do to make sure responders from Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana Counties are prepared. The Association’s mission and vision is to promote and deliver quality training and education and professional certification that is safe and meets or exceeds national standards.

If you would like to support the association, you can contact them on their website or by calling 814-329-6633 to learn how you can donate or help.

OCTOBER:

In October, The American Heart Association of Central Pennsylvania held its annual Central PA Heart Walk at Medlar Field in State College.

All proceeds raised during the walk went towards heart disease research and towards hospitals to improve outcomes for heart and stroke patients. The American Heart Association funds more than $26.2 million in active research grants across Pennsylvania.

You can still donate through the American Heart Association Heart Walk website.

More than 400 people gathered at People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona on Oct. 15 to walk for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The 5-mile walk outside the field continued a movement to fight back against breast cancer and end it for everyone. The proceeds from the event went towards cancer research and to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and breast exams.

To donate to the American Cancer Society, visit their website.

NOVEMBER:

Huntingdon County organization Heart of JCo helps create a better childhood experience for kids.

In November, WTAJ spoke to the organization’s Associate Director Lydia Kyler who said they are helping create a kinder world where no child is hungry or excluded due to financial hardship. This includes covering a child’s lunch account balance or buying shoes or groceries to make sure they are taken care of.

You can donate now to the Heart of JCo through their website.

DECEMBER:

Kids for Christmas is helping give children presents for the holidays along with clothes, school items and food to their families.

Their goal is to give parents a helping hand during the holiday season. Kids for Christmas gives some kids the opportunity to meet Santa and local law enforcement. Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville has been organizing the initiative for nine years.

You can learn how you can help by visiting Professionals Auto Body website.