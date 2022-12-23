(WTAJ)–While some people see the holidays as a joyous time, others it can bring out triggers and emotions.

Those that struggle with mental health, drug and alcohol abuse may have a feeling of isolation. Also, different memories and activity can lead someone down the wrong path of recovery.

Incoming Executive Director of the Blair County Department of Social Services Tricia Maceno said mental health is a common issue during the holidays. That could mean first holiday without someone or life events that alter their interactions around people.

“The holidays are a joyous time, but there also an emotional time,” Maceno said. “A lot of people who expect to feel joyous find themselves struggling with difficult feelings, and so it is a time where mental health is an issue. And it does crop up, and people are struggling.”

Holidays can also alter whether it is the safest option to visit with families. By that meaning if one can manage themselves during the recovery process.

“Those that are in early recovery, they need to really be planning for how are they going to be managing those events, if there’s alcohol there,” Executive Director of Blair County Drug and Alcohol Partnerships Judy Rosser said. “Alcohol still our number one issues in our community. Do they go? Do they not? How do they plan to be with family in a safe way?”

The Blair County Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is always on call 24/7, where they can be guided to some care. Additionally, they can be set up with a specialist to build a support system.

Both specialists noted that having a support system is vital in recovery. Rosser noted how more churches are stepping up to help by providing basic needs such as food and shelter. These connections are essential in saving someone in going back to use.

“Sometimes can be what triggers them back to use and not having that security with them and that connection,” Rosser said. “So it’s important that if somebody is out there and needs those resources, they can give us a call, and we can try to get them connected.”

Maceno said families could also do their parts in being a support system. That could mean avoiding a meal and being mindful of the triggers someone may have.

“The important thing is to be a support system. To be there for what they need. To be aware of when they maybe struggling,” Maceno said. “Do they have a safety plan in place? Whether they’re not going to leave them alone, or whatever that may be. Be there to support the person, whoever is struggling.”

However, families also have a support system available to them. Healing Hearts meets every second and fourth Thursday of every month. They’re a support group catered to those that lost a love one.

Hope is a support group for those who have relatives under active abuse, meeting every Wednesday. Both support groups are held at the Partnerships headquarters on Fairway Drive in Altoona.