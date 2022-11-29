CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning.

The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time.

Images provided by the Spring Township Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Spring Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.