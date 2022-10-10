BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation.

Both said prices could be the highest ever this year.

“You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. “And you’re going to see higher prices on birds than you’ve seen ever. And above what a typical inflationary cost would be.”

Economists at the American Farm Bureau Foundation said the retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast hit a record high of $6.70 per pound last month — a 112% increase from a year ago when it was about $3.16 per pound.

McManigal and Mel Kepner of Kepner’s Grandview Meats in Altoona said the price of full frozen, processed turkeys won’t go up as much because there’s a supply of them ready in advance for Thanksgiving, but they still may be the most expensive they’ve ever been.

They both said the high prices are due to worker shortages and supply chain issues alongside outbreaks of the avian flu on turkey farms throughout the country, mostly in the east.

They said because their costs are going up, they need to increase prices to make a profit.

“The transportation costs to get them from the stores to the retail locations, that’s gone up,” Kepner said. “The amount of people working on the docks, the amount of people working in the [butchery], that’s gone up.”

It’s the first avian outbreak in the turkey population since 2015, and McManigal said it’s slowed a lot of farms and their operations because it’s lasted longer than usual.

“There were some reports that those farms [that had outbreaks] weren’t allowed to open for six months,” he said. “They had to clear their slate for that amount of time.”

The combination of labor shortages, supply chain concerns and outbreaks have put a major strain on the turkey market, both McManigal and Kepner said.

“In years past, I wouldn’t even put my Thanksgiving order in until [October], thinking, ‘hey, it’s no big deal,'” McManigal said. “I put my Thanksgiving order in June 1st [this year]. … And it was a good decision.”

“We do a turkey dinner here every Thursday,” Kepner said. “We’ve really been struggling to get enough turkey in here to do that. We go through about 100 pounds of turkey breast every Thursday, there’s been weeks we didn’t get any.”

Both owners are a bit concerned about the high price tags from a business perspective, but they both also think customers will understand.

They added consumers can try turkey alternatives this year for less expensive options.

“People are shifting off onto things like ham and beef, beef roast, things like that,” Kepner said. “[Customers] understand feed costs have gone up, they understand transportation costs have gone up. They’re understanding about it.”

“I like to be upfront and say, ‘This is what it’s going to be, or at least I think that’s what it’s going to be. Are you okay with that?'” McManigal said. “[My customers] usually say, ‘You take care of us any other year, we love the product, we want what we want, we know it’s one time a year, and we’re going to suck it up.'”