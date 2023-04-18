BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The week marks National Volunteer Week, and the United Way of Bedford County has a record number of volunteers for this year’s United Day of Caring.

The United Day of Caring is an annual initiative with the Area Agency of Aging to help clean the yards of senior citizens, getting them spring ready. This will be the ninth year Bedford County is participating.

Executive Director of United Way of Bedford County Katie Fink said they have 155 volunteers this year. That is double their number from last year.

The volunteers will travel to 30 different sites across the county. That include senior citizens’ yard, golf courses and downtown Bedford.

Fink said each group has two to three work sites to visit throughout the day, and they’re in close proximity. The sites also vary in workload amount.

Fink believes that volunteerism has bumped up in the county since COVID because people see how much we need each other. She said it’s incredible how many people come out, and it represents the true spirit of Bedford County.

“Volunteers with a non-profit especially are vital to our survival. We are not the richest organizations in the community,” Fink said. “We run a lean mean budget within our office. So with people volunteering their time, it’s beneficial to us, but it’s also beneficial to the people volunteering.”

Folks can come out to volunteer Thursday, April 20th. Any interested can meet at the Walmart Plaza in Everett at 8 a.m.