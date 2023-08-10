ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Prosper Project has announced that they’ll be hosting a Recovery Expo and Hiring event in September.

The “How Employment Makes All The Difference,” event will take place on Wednesday, September 13, at the Red Fern in Kersey. The event is open to employers and job seekers representing Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.

There is no cost to the public, employers, and partners who attend. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch buffet starting at noon for all in attendance.

Welcoming remarks from Joe Daghir an Elk County Commissioner will take place at 12:15 p.m.

Here is a list of presentations:

Treatment Resources and Entry to Recovery Programs – (Moderated by Justin Bauer, Forensic Specialist/Therapist, Dickinson Center) Angela Eckstrom, Executive Director, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services of Elk, Cameron & McKean Christopher Grunthaner, Executive Director, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission

A Panel for Employers- Success Stories: Why Investing in Recovering Worker Works – (Moderated by Doug Bauer, Director of Human Resources, Horizon Technology) Jennifer Henry, Certified Recovery Specialist, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission George Moore, Owner, Gateway Caf DuBois, PA Kurt Moore, Certified Recovery Specialist, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission

What Employers Need to Know to Create a Recovery Friendly Workplace – (Moderated by Kate Riordan, Career Counselor, Penn State DuBois) Jessica Clontz, PSU DuBois, Program Coordinator, Human Development & Family Studies

LETI Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative- (Moderated by Malissa Martino, Outreach and Training Coordinator, CJDAC) Dr. Janene Holter, PA Office of AG General Statewide Drug Initiatives, Strategic Initiatives Officer Carol Jackson, Deputy Director of Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission



The resource and hiring fair will take place from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Employers/agencies will be on hand to share resources and products and to discuss job opportunities.

Transportation may be provided for job seekers to and from designated CareerLink locations. Contact thinton@ncwdb.org for more information or call 814-245-1835.