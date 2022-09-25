JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Magellan Healthcare hosted its 6th annual Recovery In The Valley event at Roxbury Park in Cambria County on Saturday.

The event was meant to help connect community members recovering from mental health or substance abuse disorders with resources. Attendees were given tools for how they can assist friends, family and community members who are struggling with related issues.

Stephanie Cassanese, the supervisor of recovery and resiliency for Magellan Healthcare, says that the event comes at a time when staffing shortages have made it more difficult for people to find the help they need.

“So this is our signature event and I think it is needed more now than it ever was with the ending of the pandemic kind of coming along here,” Cassanese said. “We have a lot more people who are struggling to find resources that they may need for their mental health or substance use.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event also featured speakers who have dealt with their own battles with substance abuse or mental health.