CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual Recovery in the Valley event in Johnstown will promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders.

The event will focus on the strong recovery community in Cambria County and will take place Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Johnstown’s Roxbury Park and is open to the general public. It will include:

Featured speakers that have found recovery through S.M.A.R.T. Recovery, family member recovery, 12-step programs, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) and the faith-based path

Resources tables hosted by behavior health and substance use providers

Public information about different pathways of recovery

Various church groups offering help to those struggling with substance use disorders

Family entertainment, including a bounce house

Photo booth

Free food and refreshments

The event is hosted by Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. (Magellan) in collaboration with Behavioral Health of Cambria County, the Cambria County Behavioral Health Services Program and the Cambria County Drug Coalition.

“We wish to welcome everyone to this family-friendly event that includes evidence-based treatment options from local providers along with important community-based resources,” Tracy Shultz, director of operations for Magellan Behavioral Health in Cambria County, said. “Together with our dedicated community partners, we believe this event is a great opportunity to showcase the strength of Cambria County’s recovery community. This annual event provides important awareness of the services available, as it’s an unfortunate reality that mental and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels.”

Magellan currently administers behavioral health benefits throughout Pennsylvania with HealthChoices contracts in Bucks, Cambria, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northhampton counties.

For more information on the Cambria County Behavioral Health Services Program, go to cambriacountypa.gov/behavioral-health. More information on Magellan Health can be found on MagellanofPA.com.