ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Peerstar LLC is an organization that offers help and support for people recovering from mental health issues and substance abuse.

On Tuesday, a group from Altoona hit the streets and set up in front of Mansion Donuts Co., where they held signs welcoming anyone to talk to them about their own personal struggles.

Regional Director, Tyler Hindinger shared details on their program and how they can help in the community.

“People don’t need us to give them the answers, they just need somebody to listen and know that somebody cares and someone is there to support or validate them,” Hindinger said.

Support specialists with Peerstar want everyone to understand they have walked in their shoes and to know there is a safe space to talk.

Peerstar’s goal is to meet with the community to encourage growth and self-discovery. They are going to be hosting a lot more meet and greets for anyone who needs a lending ear.

Peerstar LLC is located at 2900 Old Route 220 N in Altoona. Call 888-733-7781 for more details or click here to more.