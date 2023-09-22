UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s almost game day at Beaver Stadium. Fans are traveling from all over, bringing their white-out clothes and most likely tons of trash.

Penn State’s home opener on Sept. 2, 2023, brought the fourth-largest crowd to Beaver Stadium in history. It also brought 15 tons of recyclables that were collected by the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority.

CCRRA has been handling game day trash for almost 30 years. Education Coordinator Amy Schirf said Sundays and Mondays are clean-up times.

“Groups are coming in on Sunday Morning and they are sorting the inside of the stadium,” Schirf said. “They come in early on Monday morning. They open the bags. They put all the bottles and cans in one area and that will go to be recycled and then they throw all the trash away.”

In Sept. 2022, alcohol was added to concession stands, bringing a lot more aluminum cans to Beaver Stadium. For most people, it’s always been a staple, especially during later kickoffs.

“A lot more trash and recycling comes to us on Sunday after a huge night game,” Schirf said.

If you want to help CCRRA’s recycling efforts, just remember Penn State’s colors: blue and white.

“You put your bottles and cans in the blue bags, that’s for recycling only,” Schirf said. “All of your trash goes in the clear bags.”

The bags are placed in common tailgating locations around Beaver Stadium.

“Tie them up, leave them at your tailgate, and go into the game and have fun,” Schirf said.

Schirf said cans inside the stadium can be left under your seat for recycling.