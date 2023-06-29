ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that donating blood this year could get you exclusive access to a Penn State football or men’s hockey game?

The American Red Cross is working with Penn State Athletics for its “Bleed Blue” campaign, which is set to run from July 2023 until January 2024, according to Red Cross.

Every donation made between July 1 and November 10 will qualify to be entered into a drawing for a Penn State Football experience package, which includes two tickets to a home game, along with pre-game hospitality village passes and a sideline visit during the game. The winner will also receive a parking pass and a shout-out on the Beaver Stadium video board and a PA announcement.

Donations made until January 31, 2024, will allow donors to be entered to win a Penn State Hockey VIP package. This includes two tickets to a home game, one parking pass and a PA announcement recognition during the game.

This year’s campaign will include more than 170 blood drives across Pennsylvania, and its goal is to collect over 5,800 units of blood. For a list of upcoming blood drives in your donation, visit Red Cross’s website.

The Bleed Blue campaign began in 2010 and has collected more than 77,500 units of blood, previously earning the title of second-largest collegiate blood program in the country, according to Red Cross.

Those interested in donating at a Bleed Blue drive can visit Red Cross’s website and enter the code “PSU” to schedule a donation appointment. Donors can also schedule appointments through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, according to a press release.