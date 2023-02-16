BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called to help a family in Duncansville Wednesday night after a fire severely damaged their home.

On Feb. 15 around 11 p.m., multiple crews were called to a home along 5th Avenue. When they arrived, the house was heavily engulfed in flames. Due to this, both next-door neighbors were evacuated. Their homes did suffer some amount of damage, but they were ultimately able to be saved.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the fire inspector is set to visit the scene Thursday morning to investigate.