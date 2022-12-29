BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg.

Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home.

Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in through the front door and quickly deal with the blaze that started in the kitchen.

Acker said no one was home at the time, but there was damage to the home and Red Cross was called to assist the family.