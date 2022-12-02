CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this December to honor an Ebensburg woman who lost her battle with cancer.

On Dec. 23 the Red Cross will hold the blood drive at the Young People’s Community Center in memory of Marcy Brodish, 59, who passed away on August 1st from brain cancer.

Brodish loved the Christmas season and her family hopes her former coworkers and community members will join in the giving spirit. Brodish’s family hopes to raise more than 55 units of blood at the drive.

The blood drive will be held from 12:30 – 6 p.m. and appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross’s website and entering sponsor code EBENSBURG.

Brodish was known for her positivity and personality. She volunteered with multiple community organizations and donated nearly eight gallons of blood to the American Red Cross in her lifetime.

Each year, the Young People’s Community Center host a blood drive around Christmas Eve but this is their first year holding it in memory of Brodish. All donors are asked to wear their favorite holiday attire. Donors will receive a free Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt (while supplies last.)