JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The American Red Cross Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter is calling for volunteers to join its blood transportation team and deliver blood products to hospitals in the Johnstown area.

Blood transportation specialists transfer blood from regional collection sites to the Red Cross lab in Johnstown for testing and processing, according to Red Cross.

They also deliver blood products to various hospitals across the area using a Red Cross-owned vehicle.

According to Jason Bange, regional volunteer services officer of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, blood transportation volunteers “serve as a critical link in getting blood donations to those who need them.”

“It only takes a few hours each week to have an impact on someone’s life,” Bange said. “Training is free, but the blood you deliver is priceless.”

According to a press release, the Red Cross is hosting a free “lunch and learn” on Zoom on Thursday, June 8, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for those interested in the position.

Potential volunteers are also invited to tour the Red Cross Biomedical Processing Facility at 250 Jari Drive in Johnstown on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., according to the release.

Interested individuals should contact Janel Young at 570-594-3217 or janel.young@redcross.org to register.