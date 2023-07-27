JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in Johnstown to honor a dedicated blood donor who is in need.

On August 11, the Red Cross invites the community to join their donation drive in honor of Dan Hutchison. The drive will be held at the St. Therese Church in Johnstown.

In his lifetime Hutchison has donated three gallons (24 pints) of blood and has received nearly 30 units of blood during his ongoing medical treatments. Hutchison encourages the community to give to ensure blood is on the shelves for patients like him.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To make an appointment to give blood at this drive, donors can visit the Red Cross website and use sponsor code STTHERESE, download the Red Cross blood donor app or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The goal is to collect 22 units of blood at this drive.