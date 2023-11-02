CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Mill Bridge in Ebensburg is now open to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon to celebrate the completion of renovations on the bridge that had been closed since 2009.

The new structure will allow two lanes for both ways of traffic access for first responders and its wide enough for trailers to pass through.

Red Mill Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

“People over here don’t have to go out of their way black lake valley does not have to go out of their way for all their students and emergency vehicles as you see there is a couple right here today a fire truck and ambulance can go right across this bridge and there will not be a 20 minute delay,” Chernisky said.

Neighbors of the bridge also say they’re happy they don’t have to go out of their way when returning home.