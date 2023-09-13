EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – An old bridge that was shut down more than a decade ago is being rebuilt.

The Red Mill Bridge in Ebensburg is getting a complete overhaul after being knocked down last year. Cambria County Commissioners approved a $1.7 million bid to rebuild the bridge last Thursday. This project will be the last of 11 structurally deficient, county-owned bridges to be repaired or rebuilt since 2018.

After being closed for 14 years, neighbors are thrilled about the project.

“The old bridge used to rattle, and it would wake you up at nighttime. Sound like a heard of buffalo coming through. So this one’s not going to rattle because I saw them put a big chunk of rubber underneath it to catch the vibration,” Joe Gordon, said.

Gordon lives next to the bridge and recalls how the span was suddenly closed one day. “I was working, and I went across the bridge to go to work and one day I come home from work, and the bridge was closed off.”

The closure of the bridge resulted in Gordon’s 5-minute drive to work becoming a 30-minute commute.

“It’s 8 miles from one side of the bridge to the other to go around. It’s a dirt road and your car will get dirty and muddy. You will use more gas, so we are going to save gas money now because gas is going up.”

Commissioner Tom Chernisky said despite the dangers, people often ignored the “Closed” signs and dared to cross the span anyway.

“This was costing the county money because people were moving the blocks and then driving over it was a safety issue number one, and it was a one-lane bridge, and it was falling down,” Commissioner Chernisky said.

The new bridge is set to open by October, but Gordon said it won’t impact his daily commute anymore, “I’m retired now.”