STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — College students across the nation are moving back to their campuses, but that fresh start comes with an increased risk.

August through November is known to many universities as the Red Zone: a time when students are most at risk for being a victim of sexual violence. Data shows around 50% of sexual violence on college campuses happens during these months; more than any other time of the year.

Nicki Olson, an ER nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center and the Sexual Assault Program Coordinator, said the effects of the Red Zone are evident at the hospital.

“We’re seeing an influx of students coming to Penn State,” Olson said. “This is, for many of them, the first time they’ve been away from home, and alcohol plays a big part.”

She said because the hospital is so close to the university, medical professionals at Mount Nittany see more sexual assault cases than other smaller hospitals.

“It’s probably 60-40,” Olson said. “60% coming from the university.”

Olson has worked at Mount Nittany since 2011 and became a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE-A) for adults in 2016. She said all of the nurses in Mount Nittany’s emergency room are trained as sexual assault forensic examiners (SAFE) so if a victim does come in, no one will have to wait for an exam.

“We go through a 40-hour didactic class that teaches how to perform an exam, how to collect evidence,” Olson said. “Also, how to testify in court and the importance of documentation.”

Olson said while the staff is prepared, they want to educate the community on ways to prevent assault so those specific services aren’t needed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“If you’re going to go out, make sure you keep track of your friends,” Olson said. “Know where everybody is at all times and if someone has had too much to drink, take them home and stay with them.”