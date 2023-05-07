ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Volunteers gathered at Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona early Saturday morning as part of Redd Up Altoona to help clean up litter around the city.

The event was organized through Facebook as volunteers formed groups and chose sections of the city to survey. Area businesses helped to donate vests, gloves and trash pick-up tools.

“I had been walking to my local coffee shop seeing garbage on the ground, so I made a Facebook post and people were very receptive,” organizer of the event Devin Saylor said. “They really wanted an opportunity to pick up trash around the city. And so I just wanted to provide them an opportunity and make a big event out of it so they felt like that it’s a community, we are in this together. Cleaning up the litter and making it a better place to live here in the city.”

Saylor said that he was amazed at the turnout of volunteers through Facebook, and from the NAACP and Indivisible Altoona. He hopes this can become more common and that they can continue to keep Altoona beautiful.