ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grab a coffee, get caffeinated, and go clean the neighborhood. Redd Up Altoona, a non-profit organization, had its first caffeinated clean-up, hosted by The Daily Grind Coffee Company.

On Wednesday, the founder of Redd Up Altoona Devin Saylor, and some volunteers met at the Daily Grind Coffee Company in Altoona to get ready for cleaning.

The purpose of the organization is to improve public spaces in the Altoona area.

This isn’t the first time they’ve cleaned up the neighborhood, but it is the first time they’ve used coffee to motivate people to come out.

“You know everybody’s always saying somebody should do something, and I’m somebody and I should do something,” Bridgette Jackson, a volunteer with Redd Up Altoona said.

Wednesday’s clean-up stretched along 6th and 7th Avenues in Altoona, where volunteers say they’ve noticed trash by the highway and woods.

“I really do this for the community; just making sure the streets are clean and safe for everyone. You should be able to walk your child down the street without stepping over trash,” said Emily Wagner, another clean-up volunteer.

The organization first started cleaning up the streets of Altoona in May 2023.

With the help of volunteers, over 170 bags of trash have been collected since then.