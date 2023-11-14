CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concealed carry seminar will soon be taking place in Cambria County to teach residents about firearms laws and carrying practices.

Pennsylvania Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) will be hosting the seminar on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Hall in Johnstown.

Starting at 6 p.m., law enforcement representatives will talk about the rules and regulations for transporting a firearm and using one in the state. The seminar will also include primers on concealed carry, the Castle Doctrine, using a gun for personal protection and related legal liabilities.

“As chairman of the Second Amendment Caucus, I feel it’s important to know your rights as a law-abiding gun owner,” Burns said. “These events have proven to be extremely educational even for the most experienced firearm users and they are quite popular, so I urge those interested to RSVP.”

Those who want to attend the seminar are asked to call Burns’ office at (814) 472-8021 by Monday, Nov. 27.