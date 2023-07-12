CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Future stars are being made at Reitz Theater during the annual Children’s Star Camp.

Throughout the week children get to participate in several different activities focused around four subjects. The subjects are art, music, dance and writing. The camp is designed for kids ages 6-12 and this year there were 53 kids registered.

“Each day they rotate through art, music, dance, and writing, and we have teachers in each subject area,” Board Member Jane Heverley said. “There are also volunteers who serve as a great role models for the kids.”

At the end of the week, children will be able to utilize what they have learned to create a piece for the camp’s showcase.

“The parents and family will see a sampling of the art projects that they create, and the writing that they did. They’ll sing some of the songs and at the end, we all come together for a song and dance,” Heverley said.

In the end, Heverly says that the camp will benefit the kids in many ways and help them become more creative.

“It brings out their artistic side. A lot of kids participate in sports, but there are other areas kids can focus on,” Heverley added. “This can help kids who aren’t interested in sports, that like to do this kind of thing.

This is also an opportunity for kids to meet new friends and be interactive during the summer.

“Meet new friends and they get to be on the stage or sing the songs that they wouldn’t normally know the lyrics to it. It’s good for their confidence, makes them feel special,” Heverley said.

Reitz Theater also has shows coming up and they hope to see kids from the camp audition for roles. This includes Beauty and the Beast Jr that will be playing in November and December.