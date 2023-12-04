ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Reliance Bank has announced that a new Altoona location will be opening its doors before the year’s end.

The new Downtown Altoona branch will be located at 1300 11th Avenue and will officially open to customers on December 18. To facilitate the transition, banking operations at the current 12th Street location (1119 12th Street) will conclude at 1 p.m. on December 8th.

The new 11th Avenue branch boasts an updated design, additional staffing, and extended business hours, offering greater convenience for customers who frequent the area’s shops and dining establishments.

Reliance Bank plans to mark the occasion with a grand opening celebration in January. In addition to its bank branch, Reliance Bank has maintained its corporate headquarters at the 12th Street location since 1953.

Earlier this year, the bank revealed its decision to relocate its corporate headquarters to The Mill, a newly redeveloped office building situated at 2424 Eighth Avenue in Altoona. The relocation is tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Reliance Bank is currently developing a plan for the future of the 1119 12th Street building, prioritizing its continued role in the revitalization of Downtown Altoona.