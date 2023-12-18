ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Reliance Bank is sporting a new location in Downtown Altoona and opened its doors to customers on Monday.

The new location is at 1300 11th Avenue in Altoona. Banking operations at the previous 12th Street location ended on Dec. 8.

The new 11th Avenue branch has an updated design, additional staffing, and extended business hours, to make it more convenient for customers who frequent the area’s shops and dining establishments.

“You’ll see the exposed brick interior which pulls some of that downtown vibe. It feels fresh and inviting. It has our updated modern feel like our other Plank Road branches, and our Martinsburg branch,” said April Reilly, the Vice President and Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Reliance Bank.

Reliance Bank has a total of 8 branches.

The bank is currently developing a plan for the future of the 1119 12th Street building. Their goal is to prioritize its continued role in the revitalization of Downtown Altoona.

“Hopefully people find this to be a little bit more convenient for them and find that this particular branch better suits their needs than a block over would’ve. So, we want to continue growing and serving our Altoona customers and we this is the perfect place to do that,” Reilly said.

In addition to its bank branch, Reliance Bank has maintained its corporate headquarters at the 12th Street location since 1953.

Earlier this year in a press release, the bank revealed its decision to relocate its corporate headquarters to The Mill, a newly redeveloped office building located at 2424 Eighth Avenue in Altoona.

The relocation is tentatively scheduled for the middle of 2024.