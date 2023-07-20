ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Reliance Bank is set to begin construction of its new location in downtown Altoona.

The bank is planning to relocate its 12th Street branch to 1300 11th Street later this year. Construction of the future branch is scheduled for the first week of August.

“There’s a lot of growth happening along 11th Avenue, and we are eager to be a part of it,” Reliance Bank President & CEO Phil Freeman said. “We look forward to joining our 11th Avenue neighbors this coming fall.”

The new location will feature an updated interior design similar to Reliance Bank’s recently rebuilt branch at 226 West Plank Road in Altoona. The bank plans to keep portions of the existing brick interior to maintain the aesthetic Downtown Altoona is known for. The new location will also have expanded hours.

“Downtown is getting busier,” Senior Vice President and Director of Personal Banking Becky Crilly said. “We recognize that we will need to be open earlier and stay open later to accommodate the growing amount of foot traffic and business in the downtown area.”

Reliance Bank has been operating its corporate headquarters out of the 12th Street location since 1953 along with its bank branch.

In February, the bank announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to the newly redeveloped office building, The Mill at 2424 Eighth Avenue in Altoona. The move is expected to take place in the second half of 2024.