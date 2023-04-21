CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The remains of a U.S. Army Air Forces Sergeant killed during World War II are set to be buried after he was accounted for nearly 80 years later.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John Holoka Jr. will be laid to rest on Monday, May 1 at Saint Michael Orthodox Cemetery in Portage, according to the U. S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office.

Holoka’s remains were recovered in June 2021 during a recovery mission by the U.S. Department of Defense and later identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Jan. 24, 2023.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John Holoka Jr. Image provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John Holoka Jr. Image provided by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office.

On June 22, 1944, 25-year-old Holoka was an engineer on a B-24H Liberator that was struck by anti-aircraft after a bombing raid on a German airfield near Versailles, France. Despite the damage to the plane, the pilot was able to nurse the aircraft until it was over the English coast, where he ordered his crew to bail out.

Seven of the airmen parachuted successfully while the other three crew members, including Holoka, were still on board. Two of the crew witnessed the aircraft crash into a farm in West Sussex, England.

Recovery efforts were attempted by the American Graves Registration Command, Army Quartermaster Corp in 1947 but they were unable to find any remains. Holoka was declared non-recoverable in 1950 until his remains were found decades later.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

His name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Cambridge American Cemetery in England. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.