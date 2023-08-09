WASHINGTON D.C., (WTAJ) — The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that a Clearfield County soldier, killed during the Korean War, has been accounted for.

In 1950, Army Cpl. Francis James Jury, 23, of Clearfield was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. Cpl. Jury was reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, after a battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to the release.

Image courtesy of DPAA

Following the battle, Cpl. Jury’s remains could not be recovered, however, there was no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.

On July 27, 2018, following a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that contained remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii and analyzed at a DPAA laboratory.

According to the release, scientists identified Cpl. Jury using anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used the Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Officials declared that he was accounted for on Feb. 10, 2022.

Cpl. Jury’s name is on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others that are still unaccounted for from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he was accounted for.

Cpl. Jury will be buried in Annville, Pennsylvania on a date that has yet to be determined. For family and funeral information, please contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.