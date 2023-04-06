EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that is being reintroduced in the Pennsylvania House will give children and spouses of military members in-state college tuition if their family member is deployed or reassigned out of state.

State Representative Frank Burns revived the bill after he said the state Senate failed to hold a vote on the measure even though it had bipartisan support in the House. According to burns, the bill was unanimously approved in prior legislative sessions but was not brought for a final vote in the upper chamber.

“This has happened twice, for reasons that defy logic and are a disservice to those who defend our country,” Burns said. “The full Senate has voted two times to move this legislation to a final vote which has never taken place. This gamesmanship needs to end.”

Burns said his bill is straightforward and sensible as it would guarantee tuition rates to military families as soon as a student enrolls or registers at a community college or submits an enrollment deposit to a four-year public college or university.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He added military service requires members to go where they’re needed which requires flexibility the state should acknowledge when it comes to higher education.

“Military parents can’t control the dynamics of their lives when engaged in serving our nation,” Burns said, “and their children shouldn’t be penalized for them having to answer the call of duty. My bill would make sure they aren’t.”