CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A group of individuals in the 2023 class of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce’s John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative has been chosen to complete a trail renovation in Johnstown.

The Jim Mayer Trail Park Team will be completing a project at the East trailhead section of the Jim Mayer Trail in Moxham.

The group is planning to design and build a pavilion and green space on a currently vacant lot to encourage outdoor recreation in the area.

The pavilion space could potentially be used for outdoor adventures, trail events, outdoor classroom activities, and community gatherings.

The team is partnering with students from Greater Johnstown School District’s Engineering and Manufacturing Technology Academy to coordinate the planning, design, and construction of the Jim Mayer Trail Park.

The team is asking for community support and funding to complete the first phase of the project, which is budgeted for $10,000 for material costs.

They are actively accepting donations now, as the team expects to break ground in April 2023. Any donation received will be tax deductible and memorialized on signage at the pavilion.

Those interested in donating can make checks payable to “Chamber of Commerce Foundation” with “Jim Mayer Trail Park Team” in the memo line and can be sent to 416 Main Street, Suite 201, Johnstown, PA 15901.