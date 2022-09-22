JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown will soon wear a new device that will record interactions with the public and during criminal or emergency situations.

State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced Thursday a $64,343 state grant was secured for the city to help equip officers with body cameras. Burns said the grant was in response to a sharp increase in crime within the city and would help give the local police department enough funding to obtain the needed equipment.

“A few weeks ago, I met with Chief Richard Pritchard and Captain Chad Miller to discuss the sudden increase in crime within the city. During that meeting, the department indicated they needed body cameras, but did not have the funds to purchase them,” Burns said. “So, I went to bat for them in Harrisburg, and worked to get a grant to equipment each officer with a body camera — delivering as part of my commitment to funding our police and getting them the resources they need to keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burns added he has working to fund law enforcement and push for what he calls common-sense policies to keep criminal off the streets and support police departments. The state rep. also cited the “Blue Alert” system he proposed saying it would be an important tool to protect officers and the public during dangerous situations.