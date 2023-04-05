EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is looking for answers after residents in a housing complex in Johnstown were given 30 days to relocate.

On Wednesday, Burns filed a Right-to-Know request about a month after the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) announced that residents staying at the Prospect Housing complex along Gray Avenue must relocate due to an ongoing structural inspection.

According to Burns, by failing to make the inspection reports public, along with other documents the JHA is being elusive in providing the “full picture” to tenants and taxpayers.

“The JHA continues dancing around this issue, instead of providing a full, substantive accounting of what triggered an action unprecedented in its history,” Burns said. “If a single ceiling collapse in one of Prospect’s 110 housing units caused this to happen, as they are claiming, it must be one hell of a structural issue. I aim to find out.”

Burns continued by saying it’s likely that the JHA has been in contact with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides federal funding for its operation. Burns believes there has probably been significant “high-level communication” with the department since the situation began.

“The JHA – not HUD – is ultimately responsible for maintaining all of its properties, and providing tenants with safe and sanitary housing,” Burns said. “HUD provides the funding and oversight, but the JHA runs the day-to-day operation. We should all be curious to see what HUD has said about what was uncovered at Prospect.”

He also believes it is possible that the housing authority’s insurance carrier might have flagged the ceiling collapse as a liability issue.

Burn’s Right-to-Know request to Mike Alberts, JHA executive director, seeks the following

Any and all documents – including, but not limited to, inspection reports – as mentions or concern the JHA’s 110-unit Prospect housing community, from Jan. 1, 2023, to the date of receipt of this request. Any and all documents, communications (including but not limited to emails) and directives between the JHA and its insurance carrier from Jan. 1, 2023, to the date of receipt of this request, as mentions or concerns the Prospect property. Any and all documents, communications (including but not limited to emails) and directives between the JHA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from Jan.1, 2023, to the date of receipt of this request, as mentions or concerns the Prospect property.

Burns added that when the “true scope” of the problem is revealed to the public taxpayers and tenants can then judge whether the sudden emptying of the Prospects was justified.

“Nothing should be swept under the carpet – and if it has been, we need to lift that carpet up,” Burns said. “Even if there is some sort of plan afoot to demolish Prospect and build new public housing on that site, the public needs to know that, too.”

This is not the first time Burns has filed a Right-to-Know request against the JHA. In Dec. 2022, Burns continue his probe into the JHA’s Section 8 Program.